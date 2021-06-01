Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday continued its downward trend of COVID-19 cases with the addition of 1,561 fresh infections, taking the tally to 8,10,730 while 22 fatalities pushed the toll to 9,855, the state health department said.

A total of 4,869 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat so far to 7,71,860, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 29,015 active cases while the recovery rate stands at 95.21 per cent.

At 278, Vadodarareported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day, followed by Ahmedabad with 262 cases, Surat 252, Rajkot 128, among others.

Ahmedabad reported five fatalities, Surat and Vadodara three each, and Rajkot and Jamnagar two each, the department said.

A total of 1,96,793 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, taking the count of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 1,72,91,413.

A total of 1,10,205 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years were inoculated during the day, raising the count of beneficiaries in this age band to 17,01,483, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,10,730, new cases 1,561, death toll 9,855, discharged 7,71,860, active cases 29,015, people tested so far - figures not released.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the count of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,296 and recoveries to 9,992, officials said, adding the overall death toll stood at four. The UT is now left with 300 active cases.

