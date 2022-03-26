Ahmedabad, Mar 26 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,23,862, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, a state health department official said.

Also Read | 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Faces Police Complaint For 'Bhopali Means Homosexual' Remark.

So far, 12,12644 people have been discharged, including 23 during the day, leaving the state with 276 active cases, of which four patients were on ventilator support, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan MLA’s Son Among 5 Booked For Gang-Raping A Minor.

He said Ahmedabad led with 10 cases.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu does not have any active COVID-19 case currently, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,862, new cases 17, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,644, active cases 276, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)