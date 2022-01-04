Ahmedabad, Jan 4 (PTI) The daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat on Tuesday crossed the 2,000-mark for the first time in over seven months with the addition of 2,265 infections, a rise of 1,006 cases than the day before, taking the state's overall tally to 8,37,293, the health department said.

Gujarat had recorded 2,521 cases on May 28, 2021.

With two more fatalities- one each in Navsari and Bhavnagar--the overall COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat climbed to 10,125.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 7,881 with the condition of 18 patients being critical, the department said in a release.

The state reported two new cases of the Omicron variant, which raised the tally of such cases to 154 so far, it said.

A total of 240 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in Gujarat so far to 8,19,287 on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 1,290 out of the 2,265 fresh coronavirus positive cases.

District-wise, Ahmedabad district reported 1,314 new cases, Surat 424, Vadodara 94, Anand 70, and Rajkot 57.

8.73 lakh more people were vaccinated in Gujarat, including 5.78 lakh in the 15-18 age group, taking the total number of doses administered so far till Tuesday to 9.13 crore, the release said.

The two new Omicron cases were reported from Ahmedabad, it said, adding that both the patients had no travel history.

A total of 11 patients infected with the new variant of coronavirus recovered during the day, taking the number of such recoveries to 96 so far in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad city has reported the highest number of 59 cases of Omicron variant so far, followed by Jamnagar city with 25 cases, Mehsana 17 and Vadodara 15, the department said.

So far, 23 out of the 25 Omicron patients in Jamnagar and 12 of 17 patients in Mehsana have been discharged. In Ahmedabad, 27 patients have been discharged so far, it said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The UT has so far recorded 10,674 cases, 10,659 recoveries and four deaths, leaving it with 11 active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,37,293, new cases 2,265, death toll 10,125, discharged 8,19,287, active cases 7,881, people tested so far - figures not released.

