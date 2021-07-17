Ahmedabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 37 COVID-19 cases, one death and 110 recoveries, taking the tally to 8,24,460 and the toll to 10,075, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 8,13,853, which is 98.71 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 532 active cases, he said.

"Ahmedabad led with six cases. The lone death took place in Surat. As many as 3,13,740 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state to 2,93,41,544," the official informed.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new cases and one recovery, taking the tally to 10,567 and the number of discharged to 10,546. With four deaths so far, the active caseload is 17, he added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,460 new cases 37, death toll 10,075, discharged 8,13,853, active cases 532, people tested so far - figures not released.

