Ahmedabad, Jul 4 (PTI) Gujarat reported 419 COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, which took the tally to 12,34,117 and the toll to 10,948, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,19,657 persons have recovered, including 454 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,512, he added.

The official said Ahmedabad reported 155 new cases, Surat 96, Vadodara 40, Mehsana 19 and Bhavnagar 17, among other districts, while the lone death took place in Mehsana.

A government release said 43,981 persons got vaccine jabs on Monday, which took the overall number of doses administered in the state to 11.15 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has 13 active cases, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,34,117, new cases 419, death toll 10,948, discharged 12,19,657, active cases 3,512, people tested so far - figures not released.

