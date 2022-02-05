Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 4,710 new COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities due to the viral infection, taking the tally to 11,96,344 and the toll to 10,648, the state health department said.

A total of 11,184 patients were discharged, which raised the overall count of recoveries in Gujarat to 11,34,683, leaving the state with 51,013 active cases, it said.

A total of 2.71 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 9.95 crore, it said.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 1,484 new cases, followed by the Vadodara district with 1,012 cases, Gandhinagar 347, and Surat 339, among other districts.

At seven, the Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in Gujarat, followed by Bhavnagar which saw five deaths. Vadodara and Surat each reported four deaths, Jamnagar three, and Gandhinagar one among others.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported four new cases and nine recoveries.

With this, the total number of cases in the UT rose to 11,368 and recoveries to 11,316, leaving the UT with 48 active cases. The number of COVID-19 deaths so far stands at four, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,96,344, new cases 4,710, death toll 10,648, discharged 11,34,683, active cases 51,013, people tested so far - figures not released.

