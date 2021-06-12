Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) With the addition of 490 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Gujarat rose to 8,19,866 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 1,278 patients were discharged from hospitals, while six died of the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 7,99,012 and toll to 9,991, the official said.

With this, the recovery rate has risen to 97.46 per cent, leaving the state with 10,863 active cases, of which 272 patients are in a critical condition, he said.

Surat reported the highest number of 100 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 77 cases, Ahmedabad with 64, Rajkot with 38 and Jamnagar with 18, it was stated.

Of the latest casualties, two were reported in Ahmedabad city and one each in Junagadh, Bharuch, Aravalli and Jamnagar, the health department stated.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,432 with six new infections.

The number of recovered cases in the UT rose to 10,336, after 16 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. This leaves the region with 92 active cases.

Meanwhile, Gujarat crossed the milestone of administering 2 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

The state's vaccination tally rose to 2,00,30,392, after 2,94,583 doses were administered during the day, it said.

At least 2,09,171 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age category took the jab on Saturday, taking the total doses administered so far to this group to 36,02,832.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,19,866, new cases 490, death toll 9,991, discharged 7,99,012, active cases 10,863, people tested so far - figures not released.

