Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a significant step towards transforming the education system in Gujarat, the Task Force Committee, constituted to implement a 360-degree evaluation through a holistic education approach, has formally submitted its recommendation report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The recommendations align with the National Education Policy introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which advocates for comprehensive educational assessment across the country, according to a release issued by the State government.

The objective of the policy is to foster holistic development and nurture globally competitive human capital through inclusive and multidimensional education.

In this context, the Task Force Committee has proposed integrating academic learning with sports, cultural activities, and vocational training, thereby strengthening students' emotional and intellectual capabilities. These suggestions aim to embed a truly holistic educational philosophy in the state's evaluation system.

The report was presented by Jayendrasinh Jadav, the Chairman of the Committee, along with other committee members. The state government will now study the report thoroughly and initiate appropriate measures based on its findings.

The report presentation was attended by Education Minister Kuber Dindor, Chief Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, Education Secretary Mukesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Avantika Singh and other senior officials. (ANI)

