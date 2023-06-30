Ahmedabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Gujarat will host four meetings of G20 in the first two weeks of July, including a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries, an official said on Friday.

The meetings will take place in Surat, Kevadia and Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh School Van Fire Video: Vehicle Carrying Students Catches Fire in Indore, BSF Jawans Rescue Kids and Driver.

“Gujarat will hold important events in the third phase of G20, which includes ministerial and summit-level meetings. Generally, final reports will be prepared in these events,” said Mona Kandhar, senior bureaucrat and nodal officer for G20 meetings in Gujarat.

A summit meeting of mayors of G20 countries under Urban 20 will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on July 7 and 8, while a final meeting of the working group of finance ministers, Central Bank governors as well as finance secretary and deputy governors of central banks will be held in Gandhinagar from July 14, she said.

Also Read | Tomato Price Rise: Consumers To Get Relief From Soaring Tomato Prices, Government Says Price To Get Stabilise in Next 15 Days.

“Apart from this, the third trade and investment working group meeting will be held at Ektanagar in Kevadia from July 10 to 12, which is also very important and a side event for logistics will also be held," Kandhar said.

A meeting of business representatives under B20 (Business 20) to be held in Surat from July 1, where they will discuss about textiles, finance, banking, and diamond, which are core industries in Surat, she said.

Speakers at the Surat event include Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest.

These meetings will provide an opportunity for business representatives to share their perspectives, insights, and policy recommendations on various economic and business-related topics and will play a very significant role in shaping global economic agendas and policies, the official said.

“A visit to the DREAM City in Surat and a diamond manufacturing unit is planned for the guests during this B20 meet,” Kandhar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)