Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the mission Viksit Gujarat Se Viksit Bharat, one of the most precious ratna of Gujarat Government, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) Ltd. is proud to commence the Ambaji Copper Project--an initiative poised to redefine India's strategic copper landscape, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Currently, India imports 90 per cent of the total copper used by the country. With this integrated mining and beneficiation setup at Ambaji Copper Project, large-scale output and long-term resource stability. Ambaji exemplifies Gujarat's emergence as a hub for industrial expansion, employment generation, and strategic mineral supply.

Strategically located in Gujarat's mineral-rich belt, the project integrates exploration, mining, and beneficiation in a single, state-of-the-art facility. Spread across 185 hectares, this project holds rich deposits of copper, lead and zinc.

According to GMDC, the project contains an estimated 10 million tonnes of copper, zinc, and lead deposits, with a total asset valuation of Rs 22,000 crore, of which copper alone accounts for Rs 18,000 crore. Considering the Copper value, this project is considered to be among top 10 assets in the world.

Also, a total of 24,000 meters of drilling is planned across 185 hectares of project area, of which 9,300 meters have already been completed. Notably, India Bureau of Mines has recently approved the Mining Plan for Ambaji Copper Project. Also, this Project will be Gujarat's first underground mining project, creating over 2,200 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

As demand for copper grows rapidly with the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy, Ambaji alone has the potential to meet almost one-fifth of India's copper concentrate requirement. This will be the only multi-metal mine to come up in the country in the next decade, reflecting the visionary leadership of Gujarat in building a self-reliant and resource-strong India.

Copper, a cornerstone of modern infrastructure, powers everything from homes and highways to electric vehicles, power grids, and renewable energy systems. With the growing demand for copper across mobility, infrastructure, consumer appliances, and agriculture, the Ambaji Copper Project is set to ensure a sustainable and secure domestic supply--fortifying India's industrial growth and strengthening national self-reliance.

Beyond industrial output, Ambaji is set to become a catalyst for regional development. It will also drive infrastructure upgrades, including roads, housing, and civic amenities--fostering inclusive growth in the region.

India's refined copper production reached 5.73 lakh tonnes in FY 2024-25, marking a 12.5 percent year-on-year increase, driven by robust domestic demand. Sectoral consumption is led by mobility (34 per cent), followed by infrastructure (14 per cent), industrial applications (14 per cent), consumer appliances (13 per cent), building and construction (11 per cent), and agriculture (6 per cent).

GMDC's Ambaji Copper Project stands as a testament to Gujarat's strategic foresight and commitment to powering India's future. This initiative will play a crucial role in ensuring India's self-reliance in copper, which will be showcased at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for North Gujarat, scheduled for October 9-10 in Mehsana. This event will include seminars and networking opportunities. Also, on October 9th, a seminar by GMDC on critical minerals will be conducted. (ANI)

