Navsari [Gujarat], November 25 (ANI): Gujarat's fisheries sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, marked by soaring production, expanding exports, and significant state-backed investment.

Government data shows that the value of fish exports from Gujarat has surged from Rs 625 crore in 2001 to more than Rs 6,000 crore in 2023-24, an almost tenfold increase that underscores the state's rising prominence in India's marine economy.

With India's longest 2,340 km coastline, Gujarat has strengthened its position as the country's second-largest marine fish producer, achieving an average output of 8.56 lakh metric tonnes over the past four years.

The Dholai Port along the Ambika River in Navsari has become a major centre of this growth. Built in 1995 and operated by the Department of Fisheries since 2007, the port now witnesses the arrival of hundreds of boats every day, reflecting the expanding scale of marine activity in the region.

Fishermen say the boom has brought stability to their livelihoods and increased opportunities. Boat owner Narsibhai Tandel shared that they travel nearly 100 to 125 nautical miles into the sea, bring back fresh catch, and sell it at the port and local markets. He added that a network of women fish traders also depends on these daily hauls for income, showing the broad impact of the fisheries sector on the community.

The Gujarat government has further strengthened the sector by announcing a Rs 1,622 crore fisheries package aimed at boosting shrimp production, cold storage capacity, cage culture, and by-product processing units.

These initiatives are designed to modernise marine infrastructure and enhance the value chain from catch to export.

Local traders say the increased activity at ports has improved their earnings as well. Fish trader Sushilaben explained that they buy fish directly from boat owners and sell it onwards on commission, earning ₹5 to ₹10 per bundle. Many also buy additional stock for personal resale, supplying other traders in the region.

Between 2001-02 and 2023-24, Gujarat's fish export quantity rose from 1.32 lakh metric tonnes to nearly 3.37 lakh metric tonnes, and export value climbed from Rs 625.72 crore to Rs 6,087 crore.

The state continues to support traditional fishing communities while building a modern, technologically advanced marine economy that is driving new opportunities across the coastal belt. (ANI)

