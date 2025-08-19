Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 19 (ANI): Gujarat, long known for its trade and enterprise, is now poised to make its mark on the global sporting stage. In the coming years, the heritage city of Ahmedabad will proudly host prestigious international sporting events.

According to an official release, in 2025, three major competitions - the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, the Asian Aquatics Championship, and the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers will bring elite athletes from around the world to the city.

The prestigious Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 will be held at the Naranpura Sports Complex in Ahmedabad from August 24 to 30. More than 350 players from 29 countries will participate in this championship.

This will be followed by the Asian Aquatics Championship 2025 in September-October, in which swimmers from countries like China, Japan, and Korea will participate. Notably, India is one of the seven host countries for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers to be held from November 22 to 30, 2025. All matches scheduled in India will take place at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The qualifiers to be held in Ahmedabad will host Group D matches, in which countries such as India, Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon will participate.

In 2026, Ahmedabad will also host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Archery Asia Para Cup - World Ranking Tournament. Additionally, India has earned the honour of hosting the World Police and Fire Games 2029, and this prestigious international tournament will be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in Gujarat.

Recently, India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games was approved, and Ahmedabad has been selected as the host city for this event. All these events will prove to be an essential step towards establishing the state as a multi-sport high-performance destination.

As Chief Minister of Gujarat, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned bringing the state onto the global sports map, a dream that the Gujarat government is now realising under the guidance of current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Today, the state boasts world-class infrastructure, and athletes are making Gujarat proud at national and international levels, the release stated.

The Khel Mahakumbh initiative, launched by then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has played a significant role in this achievement.

The new Sports Policy 2022-27, introduced by Chief Minister Patel, has further boosted the morale of Gujarat's athletes. With modern sports complexes and advanced facilities, Gujarat has now become capable of hosting international-level competitions. (ANI)

