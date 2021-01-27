Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Gujarat reported 353 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall infection count to 2,60,220, the state health department said.

With the death of one patient in Ahmedabad, the state's number of fatalities mounted to 4,382.

A total of 462 patients were discharged during the day, increasing the recovery count to 2,51,862, the department said in a statement.

With this, the state's recovery rate further improved to 96.79 per cent.

There are 3,976 active cases in Gujarat now, with 43 patients being on ventilator.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,60,220, new cases 353, death toll 4,382, active cases 3,976. The count of people tested has not been released. PTI

