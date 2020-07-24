Ahmedabad, Jul 24 (PTI) With the single-day spike of 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally of patients breached the 53,000-mark on Friday, the state health department said.

This is the second highest one-day rise in cases in the state.

Also Read | Anti Corruption Bureau Issues Notice to Rebel Congress MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwar Lal Sharma in Horse-Trading Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

With this, the number of patients now stands at 53,631, the department said in a statement.

Twenty-six persons died due to the infection across the state, taking the fatality count to 2,283, it added.

Also Read | Saree Guards, Handholds Now Mandatory For Bikes, Centre Amends Motor Vehicles Rules.

A total of 872 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, which pushed the number of recovered persons to 38,830, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,631, new cases 1,068, deaths 2,283, discharged 38,830, active cases 12,518 and people tested so far 6,06,718.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)