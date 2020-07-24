New Delhi, July 24: The central government has made it mandatory for all motorbikes to have handholds and footrests along with protective devices on the rear wheel by amending the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. It will serve as "saree guards". The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the Central Motor Vehicles (seventh amendment) Rules 2020 on Monday. Transport Ministry Amends Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 to Enable Citizens With Mild to Medium Colour Blindness Obtain Driving Licence.

Due to the amended rules, designs of luxury bikes need to be changed. Manufacturers of two-wheelers are also directed to ensure handholds on the side of the motorcycle or behind the driver seat, reported The New Indian Express. According to the amended rules, manufactures should also ensure that half of the rear wheel is covered by providing protective devices so that clothes of the person sitting on the pillion getting should not get entangled in it.

“Now, any vehicle which gets registered as a motorcycle at RTO offices must comply with these safety features for pillion riders. This means luxury bikes should have a handhold and protective device near the rear wheel,” reported the media houses quoting advocate Suresh Souli as saying. Two-wheelers manufactured from January 1, 2022, have to comply with the requirements specified in Automotive Industry Standards (AIS).

