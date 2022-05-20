Guna/Ashoknagar (MP), May 20 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had fulfilled its commitment of holding local bodies elections with OBC quota.

The Supreme Court had recently allowed MP to go ahead with polls for local bodies with OBC quota.

"Our head (MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and his government had committed to conduct panchayati raj and urban bodies elections with OBC reservation and now the Supreme Court has also permitted it," Scindia told reporters here.

A letter was also given to the State Election Commission on the issue and the poll process will be completed soon, he said.

During his two-day tour of Guna-Ashoknagar districts, Scindia inaugurated various projects and also laid foundation stones for developmental works of over Rs 80 crore.

He also met the kin of sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and constable Neeraj Bhargava, both of whom were killed along with another colleague by poachers in Guna on May 14.

The incident took place near Saga Barkheda village on Sahrok Road, some 60 kilometres from Guna district headquarters.

