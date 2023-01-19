Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) A gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that some members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) had assembled at a forest in the Manatu police station area, an operation was started by CRPF and the district police.

Also Read | #WATCH | Congress Party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Evening Leg Resumed from Pathankot, Punjab … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Bisrao forest is about 200 km from the state capital Ranchi.

“The firing from both sides continued for about 20 minutes this morning,” Superintendent of Police, Palamu, Chandan Kumar Sinha, said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Man Burnt to Death in Flat After House Catches Fire at Tata Raisina Residency in Sector 59.

However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the deep forest, he said.

An air gun and mobile phones were seized from the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)