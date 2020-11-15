Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will contest Dist Development Council (DDC) poll and will try to defeat those who have been forcefully implementing laws in Union Territory (UT).

"Today Farooq Saab (Farooq Abdullah) called the meeting to give final touches to the seat-sharing, and by and large we are satisfied. In politics, there is nothing that is100 per cent satisfactory, but the peaceful environment in which the whole arrangement has been finalized, gives us hope that all the parties in the alliance of will try to defeat those who've been forcefully implementing Acts and laws in UT and policies which don't seem to be in favour of people here," said Mir after the meeting called at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar.

The mainstream parties, including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the PAGD last month and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together.

"Instead of taking other means of protest, this is a good opportunity for people to register their dissatisfaction by pressing the button and choosing the right candidate," Mir added.

Muzaffar Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference leader, who also participated in the meeting, said the 'Alliance' kept its word-- it will be working by maintaining unity, now people have to do their part and vote BJP out of power.

"It doesn't matter how many seats one gets, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration stays, and hopefully we'll win the election. Despite the government's pull, the Alliance did not break. This is a matter of Article 360 and of people. We did our work and maintained the unity, now it's the duty of people of slap BJP out of power," said Shah.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

