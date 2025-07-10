Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Mandir on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Thursday.

He paid respects to his Gurudev, Dadaguru, the late Mahant Digvijaynath, and all the gurus of the Nath sect.

"By the grace of the Guru, the disciple progresses from ignorance to self-realisation, from darkness to light. With heartfelt reverence, we honour the great Gurus who shape the disciple's personality with values, service, and truth, connecting them to the highest ideals of life on the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

The special rituals of Guru Purnima began early in the morning at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Meanwhile, scores of devotees offered prayers at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj and took a holy dip on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is a sacred occasion revered by Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and beyond. This day honours the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata, leaving an enduring spiritual legacy as the Adi Guru, or original teacher, whose teachings continue to shape these traditions.

For Buddhists, Guru Purnima commemorates Lord Buddha's first sermon at Sarnath, which laid the foundation for the Sangha and the spread of Dharma. In Jainism, it marks the occasion when Lord Mahavira initiated Gautam Swami as his first disciple, symbolising the transmission of wisdom.

The essence of Guru Purnima lies in expressing gratitude to gurus, teachers, and mentors who dispel ignorance and illuminate the path to knowledge and truth. It is a time for spiritual reflection, introspection, and self-inquiry, transcending mere ritual to embrace the profound cultural significance of the guru-shishya tradition across these faiths.

Observances include seeking blessings from parents, elders, and spiritual guides, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha--the deity of wisdom--and performing pujas with chants, flowers, fruits, and sweets. Devotees often gather for satsangs and bhajans, engaging in spiritual discourses and devotional singing to deepen their connection with divine wisdom. (ANI)

