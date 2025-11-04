Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar honored with 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by Boston Global Forum (Image source: Art of Living)

Boston (Massachusetts) [US], November 4 (ANI): The Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS) have conferred the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award upon Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, recognising his extraordinary contributions to global peace-building, reconciliation, and humanitarian leadership.

The award marks the 10th anniversary of the World Leader for Peace and Security Award (2015-2025), which celebrates world leaders who embody moral courage, visionary governance and compassion in advancing global peace and ethical progress, according to the Art of Living press release.

Since its inception, the award has honoured distinguished figures who have strengthened the moral and strategic foundations of world peace. Previous recipients include Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Japan) and Chancellor Angela Merkel (Germany) in 2015, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2016, President Sauli Niinisto (Finland) in 2018, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine in 2022, and President Emmanuel Macron (France) in 2024, according to the Art of Living press release.

To commemorate its tenth year, the Boston Global Forum honoured Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, reaffirming that peace in the 21st century must be built on inner harmony, interfaith dialogue, and ethical technology.

The recognition places India's spiritual and humanitarian leadership alongside the world's most respected statesmen and visionaries. Gurudev's honour underscores India's position as "Vishwa Guru" on the world stage, showcasing how ancient wisdom continues to guide modern governance and global ethics.

Gurudev was recognised for his global leadership in peace and reconciliation, humanitarian work across 180 countries and moral guidance in the AI and digital age. The Forum described him as a "bridge-builder free from agenda or bias."

His peace interventions have extended beyond dialogue -- he has personally mediated in several conflict regions, including Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Venezuela. In Colombia, his involvement helped end a 52-year armed conflict between the FARC and the government. He also played a key role in inspiring thousands of militants in Kashmir to renounce violence and reintegrate into society.

"In honoring Gurudev, we celebrate a spiritual luminary who bridges the wisdom of the East and the innovation of the West. His work exemplifies moral courage and humanity in the AI age," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, Co-founder and CEO, Boston Global Forum

The Boston Global Forum lauded Gurudev for making peace a lived experience rather than an abstract concept. Through The Art of Living Foundation, he has taught practical techniques such as SKY Breath Meditation (Sudarshan Kriya), which reduce stress, heal trauma and foster emotional resilience -- vital foundations for peace-building.

"You have taught peace not as an abstract idea, but as a daily practice rooted in compassion, forgiveness and understanding," said Governor Michael Dukakis, Co-founder and Chair, Boston Global Forum.

Founded in 1981, The Art of Living Foundation has inspired millions to live stress-free and compassionate lives. Its initiatives include mediating peace processes in conflict regions such as Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Venezuela and Kashmir; rehabilitating over 800,000 prisoners through meditation programs; reviving over 70 rivers and thousands of water bodies; and providing education and nutrition to more than 100,000 underprivileged children through 1,300 free schools across India.

In his address, Gurudev emphasised the importance of integrating spirituality and peace education into global governance.

"Peace cannot come by words; it has to translate into action. We often say 'peace and security' in one breath. A lot is done for security; but very little attention is given to peace. Peace building is essential. A moral and spiritual force is essential to quell the distrust and distress our societies face today. Let us dream of a stress-free, violence-free world -- a society where peace, compassion, and creativity flourish," said Gurudev.

Founded in 2012 by Governor Michael Dukakis and Nguyen Anh Tuan, the Boston Global Forum (BGF) is a leading international think tank promoting peace, innovation, and ethical governance. Its initiative, the AI World Society (AIWS), envisions a human-centred, ethical civilisation guided by conscience and collaboration in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

To commemorate this ten-year milestone, the BGF-AIWS Family will launch a series of new initiatives, including the World Leader Spirit Symposium and the World Leader Spirit Concert, with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar serving as the guiding moral voice for interfaith dialogue and ethical leadership in the AI age, as per the press release.

The award marks yet another milestone in Gurudev's remarkable journey, following his recent North America tour, which drew thousands to collective moments of silence, reflection, and inspiration.

Gurudev launched the Institute of Absolute Intelligence in Los Angeles, uniting neuroscientists, scholars, and spiritual thinkers to explore the frontier where consciousness meets artificial intelligence. The Institute seeks to blend ancient wisdom with modern inquiry, unlocking new dimensions of awareness and human potential.

Several North American cities formally recognised his humanitarian impact.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell described Gurudev as "a globally respected humanitarian and peace ambassador whose work has uplifted more than 800 million people across 180 countries."

On October 20, 2025, Portland hosted an unforgettable evening of peace, wisdom, and meditation at the Oregon Convention Center Ballroom, drawing over 1,300 participants -- the largest peace meditation gathering in the city in recent years.

The event united students, families, professionals, and community leaders, alongside organisations dedicated to social healing and community wellbeing, including Elevate Oregon, Medicine Bear, Love Is Stronger, BMIT, and the Oregon Chinese Coalition.

The evening was graced by the Mayor of Tigard, who presented a formal Proclamation recognising Gurudev and The Art of Living Foundation for their outstanding contributions to peace and well-being. Both the Mayor of Portland and the Governor of Oregon also declared October 20th as "Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day."

State Representative Lesly Munoz, an advocate for mental health and youth wellbeing, attended the event and praised the initiative's transformative impact on individual and community resilience, according to the Art of Living press release. (ANI)

