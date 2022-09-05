Gurugram, Sep 5 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly murdering a scrap dealer over business rivalry three days ago in the Bilaspur area, police said on Monday.

"The arrested accused identified as Amit (40) and Bhupender alias Bholu from Bilaspur-Bhoda road on Monday, who hatched the plan of murder of scrap dealer," said inspector Ajay Malik, SHO of Bilaspur police station.

"We are questioning them and will take them on police remand after being produced before a city court on tomorrow," he added.

In the late night on September 1, a 30-year-old scrap dealer identified as Sumit Chauhan, resident of Bhoda Kalan (Beta Patti) village, was allegedly gunned down by two brothers and their accomplices on Bhoda Khurd road in Bilaspur Police Station area, they said.

An FIR has been registered against 7 accused at Bilaspur police station and police nabbed two on Tuesday evening.

In the preliminary police interrogation of the accused, it was found that the accused Amit used to work as a scrap dealer earlier and his other fellow accused also does the same work. They killed Sumit over work-related enmity.

The other accused were identified as Jogender alias Kalu Ram, Harender alias Hunny, Prahlad alias Pintu, Mohit, and Bittu who are still on large.

"We are conducting raids at suspect places and hope the other accused also will be arrested as earliest possible," added SHO Malik.

