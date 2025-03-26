Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly performing stunts in a moving car in front of a liquor shop on Sohna road here, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to fore after a video purportedly showing a black Scorpio car performing stunts in front of a liquor shop made rounds on social media. Following this, an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 18 and the Gurugram police, after registering FIR, arrested three accused on March 20.

In the video, a man can be seen popping out of the car carrying a glass of alcohol as the driver performed stunts. Meanwhile, another man was making a video of the act.

The social media monitoring team of Gurugram police swung into action after the video went viral on March 18. Further probe is underway, Gurugram police said.

