Gurugram, Mar 4 (PTI) Three private bank employees, including the manager of its Delhi branch, were arrested for fraudulently opening accounts and selling them to cyber frauds, said police on Monday.

The accused, Bihar natives Mohammad Mukim, Anikesh and Rohsan Kumar, worked at Yes Bank, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says Caste Census Will Be Revolutionary Step Towards Social Justice.

Mukim was branch manager of the bank's branch in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi while Ankesh and Roshan Kumar were working as sales officers, they added.

ACP Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said a Gurugram resident had filed a complaint last year that he got a call on April 10.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Scheme: SBI Moves Supreme Court Seeking Extension of Time Till June 30 To Submit Details of Electoral Bonds.

The caller told the complainant that they were calling from courier company FedEx and a parcel from on has been confiscated at customs since it contained illegal items, police said.

The fraudsters said they would transfer his call to Mumbai Police to report the issue and in the name of removing his name from the case they duped him of Rs 9,21,500. An FIR was registered at cyber crime police station east, he said.

Following this the three accused were arrested from Delhi on Saturday night, said police.

"They used to open accounts in Yes Bank by preparing fake documents. In the name of opening a bank account, Rs 2 lakh was received from another accused Suhail Akram and distributed among them,” the ACP said.

“Of the defrauded amount, an amount of Rs 1,52,000 was transferred to the bank account provided by the accused. They used to open accounts fraudulently and take the money and sell the accounts to cyber thugs,” Dewan said.

FedEx, in a statement, said, "FedEx does not request personal information through unsolicited phone calls, mail, or email for goods being shipped or held, unless requested or initiated by customers. If any individual receives any suspicious phone calls or messages, they are advised not to provide their personal information. Instead, they should immediately contact the local law enforcement authorities within the vicinity or report to the cybercrime department of the Government of India."

On February 27, the cyber police had arrested three managers of Kotak Mahindra Bank for similarly aiding cyber thugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)