Gurugram, Jan 25 (PTI) An Ayurveda doctor was arrested for allegedly conducting illegal abortions at her clinic here, police said on Wednesday.

After receiving a tip-off, a health department team raided the clinic following which the police was informed and an FIR was registered, they said.

According to the complaint by deputy civil surgeon Pardeep Kumar, the doctor -- Dr Renu was running illegal business of medical termination of pregnancy.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the doctor under sections 3, 4, 5 of MTP Act, 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 420 (cheating) of the IPC and section 34 of NMC Act at Sector 14 police station and she was arrested, police said.

