Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) Rain water entered houses in Kota Colony of Gurugram on Sunday even as the administration came to the rescue of the residents by providing them with food and drinking water.

Torrential rains on Sunday caused waterlogging at many places in Gurugram, and Kota Colony of Badshahpur was submerged in a way. People living in the area were inconvenienced

The district Red Cross Society formed a special team after getting to know about the colony.

Under the guidance of District Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena, immediate assistance was provided to around 400 people by the Red Cross Society, Gurudwara Singh Sabha Sector-39 and the team of Civil Defence. A joint team provided food to the people at their flooded homes.

Vikas Kumar, Secretary of the Red Cross Society, said the team comprising Atul Kumar Parashar from the Red Cross, Gagandeep Sindhu from Gurdwara Singh Sabha Sector 39, Sushma, Ranjan Bedi from Civil Defence, Vinita Peter and others delivered food to the residents of the colony.

