Gurugram, Nov 16 (PTI) A self-styled cow protection team caught three suspected smugglers on Wednesday after a 20-km chase during which they were allegedly fired upon by the smugglers, leaving one member injured and their three vehicles damaged, police said.

They said three to four other suspected smugglers managed to flee after their vehicle was caught near Palwal.

Also Read | Telangana Public Health Official Srinivasa Rao Touches CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's Feet, Triggers Row (Watch Video).

Police said they have now taken custody of the three suspected smugglers identified as Salim, Mehmood and Saad, and registered an FIR at the Hathin police station on the complaint of the cow protection team.

"We have nabbed the three and an FIR has been registered against them. We will produce them in a city court on Thursday," said inspector Jasveer, SHO of Hathin police station.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Kills Minor Girl in Sonitpur After Rape Attempt, Confesses His Crime.

Rajbir Boken, a member of the team who is associated with the Bajrang Dal, said that on late Tuesday night information was received that smugglers were picking up cows.

"After getting this information, I along with Monu Manesar and others started chasing. We reached Bhondsi via Hero Honda Chowk from where the smugglers took their pickup towards Garhi Bazidpur road and started running. We were chasing them while they pelted stones and opened fire on us. But after a chase of about 20 Kms we caught three while others escaped”, said Boken.

Monu Manesar said, "One of our team members, Paramjeet, was injured during the chase while our three vehicles were damaged. We have filed a complaint at Hathin police sation and an FIR has been registered under various sections including attempt to murder."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)