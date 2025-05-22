By Shalini Bhardwaj

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 22 (ANI): In a rare reported case, doctors at Private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram have successfully removed as many as 8,125 gallstones from the abdomen of a 70-year-old man, bringing an end to years of chronic pain and discomfort.

The team, led by Dr Amit Javed, who is Senior Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Dr Narola Yanger, Principal Consultant for GI, GI Oncology, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram successfully performed a laparoscopic cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) in an hour-long surgery, removed the gallstones from his abdomen, and relieved him from years of pain and suffering.

The surgery was completed in an hour, and the patient was discharged in a stable condition within 2 days.

However, the tedious task began post-surgery, when the support team began counting the number of gall stones removed. They sat for hours post the surgery to count the number of stones, the staggering numbers reported to be 8,125.

According to Dr Amit Javed, Director, Gastrointestinal Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram the case was rare and delay in surgery could have resultedserious complications,"This case is indeed rare, though not unprecedented. The gall stones can significantly multiply over time if left untreated. In this patient's case, years of delay led to the accumulation of stones. Had the surgery been delayed any further, the condition could have resulted in serious complications, including gallbladder infection, abdominal pain."

He further said , "In more advanced stages, this could have progressed to pus formation within the gallbladder, thickening and fibrosis of the gallbladder wall and even an increased risk of gallbladder cancer. Post the surgery, the patient is stable and has no discomfort. What sets this case apart is the exceptionally high number of stones removed. Most gallstones are composed of cholesterol and are often linked to obesity and high-cholesterol diets."

Yash Rawat, Vice-President and Facility Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurugram, said, "This case was particularly challenging due to the massive number of gallstones present. Nonetheless, our team of doctors, led by Dr. Amit Javed, handled it with exceptional skill. Clinical expertise and best-in-class care to manage such cases are the hallmarks of Fortis Hospital Gurugram, and we continuously endeavor to provide highest level of care to save lives and get improved outcomes."

The elderly patient had been suffering from persistent abdominal pain, intermittent fever, loss of appetite, and weakness along with a feeling of heaviness in the chest and back for several years. (ANI)

