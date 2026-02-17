BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) / Mumbai / Pune (Maharashtra) / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Febraury 17: The Global Business Symposium was held on 15th February 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton, M Square.

Also Read | What Happens if Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Pallekele?.

The event commenced with a speech by Mr. Saimik Sen, the Editor-in-Chief of Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. His speech was followed by a few words from the Vice President, Ms. Sunita Rawat.

The Symposium garnered attention due to the presence of notable individuals like H.E Maher Al Kabi - Executive Member - UAE Circular Economy, Syed Moosa Raza - Trusted Advisor to Royal Offices; Executive Director at SGC Investments LLC, Nimish Makvana - President - Taxation Society UAE, Dr Mustafa Saasa - Sassa-Governing Council Member - Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Ambassador Laila Rahhal El Atfani - The Royal House of Queen Sheba Crown Senator, CEO Woman Business Circle, Adil Muhammed Karam-International Training Leader at Sharjah Scout Mission, H.E Saeed Al Nazari - Secretary General of the Great Arab Minds, Amd. Dr. Dunston Pereira - CEO to the office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies.

Also Read | Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

Mr Nimish Makvana, H.E Maher Al Kabi & Ambassador Dr Dunston Pereira delivered a highly motivational and inspiring speech leaving a lasting impact on the attendees.

Global Business Symposium is a platform to bring together various visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads who play a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions.

The event also included the recognition of various individuals from different fields, including, Bessan Ismail, Dina Stars, Nayla Al Khaja, Chaya Mughal, Maitha Alawadi, Dhruv Parashar, Aayan Khan, Ashraf Ghori, Eva Zuk, Arqam Al Abri, Aryaansh Sharma, Mahira Abdel Aziz, Danny Aridi, Ruwaida al-Mahrouqi, Nouf Al Anzi, Moein Al Bastaki, Esha Oza, Bin Swelah, Mina Pejovik, Marlene Murphy, Deeba Salim Irfaan, C. P. Rizwan, who received the Pride of UAE - Influential Leaders Awards 2026 in their respective fields.

Mr Mostafa Kamal and Mr S Kannan were also felicitated with the Influential Leaders Award-2026.

Global Business Symposium included the unveiling of Prestigious Brands of Asia Awards 2026, a listing of remarkable brands that have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the market. The winners were selected after a rigorous three phases of research conducted by BARC Asia research team which included secondary research, primary survey and the rating given by independent jury members.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brand of Asia Awards 2026:

Bharatgas, BLR Airport, MAK Lubricants, IDFC First Bank, V-Marc India Limited, Surya Roshni Ltd., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Allegra, Bisleri, Luminous Power Technologies, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), JSW Steel, IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Mercedes-Benz UAE, Etihad Airways, Emirates NBD, PTT Public Company Limited, Sime Darby, Grameenphone and Pran Foods, Singtel and Wilmar International, Dialog Axiata PLC, BYD, and Telkom Indonesia.

Sebi Vs Scam Campaign by National Stock Exchange of India Limited for "Best Investor Awareness Campaign of the Year Award 2026".

Finally, the Global Business Symposium was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meisters 2026". This category was specially curated to felicitate various dignitaries who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. The awardees were:

Shri T V Pandiyan, Mr. Prakash Bulusu, Ms. Shalini Rao, Mr. Vinay Shroff, Mr. Harshad Jain, Mr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Ms. Parul Phadke, Shri Krunal Patel, the Marketing Team of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vikas Pandey and Ms. Bhavna Kewalramani.

The event wrapped up with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on the 18th of April at ITC, Hyderabad. With this leap of success, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of leadership summit.

Please check the below links for further information:

www.prestigiousbrands.cowww.herald.globalwww.barc.asiawww.ertcmedia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)