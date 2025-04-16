Gurugram (Hry), Apr 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old man here has been arrested for allegedly killing his 10-year-old sister-in-law to take revenge on his wife for leaving the house, police said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly disposed of the girl's body in the Bajghera drain after stuffing it in a plastic bag, they added.

A man got a police complaint filed on Monday, stating that his 10-year-old daughter went missing under suspicious circumstances on Saturday. An FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station. Police launched a hunt for the girl but in vain. During questioning, the girl's relatives revealed that the complainant's elder daughter and her husband did not get along, police said.

Subsequently, the complainant's son-in-law, Mohit Kumar, a native of Bihar's Munger district, was arrested from Bajghera, they added.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his sister-in-law, police said.

The accused told the interrogators that he has been married for six years and has a child, but his wife has left their house. He said he had told his in-laws about it but they did not pay any attention. He admitted that he had once tried to strangle his father-in-law and was planning to take revenge on his in-laws.

"The accused revealed that on Saturday, he took his sister-in-law, Sania, to his room in Bajghera from Om Nagar on his motorcycle and strangled her to death. After this, he stuffed the body in a plastic bag, wrapped a shawl around it, put the bag in a sack and threw it into the main hole of the Bajghera drain. We are questioning the accused," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

With the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police retrieved the body from the drain and the penal provision for murder was added to the FIR, a senior officer said.

