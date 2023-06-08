Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested the project manager of private firm Indian Technocrat Limited (ITL) in connection with the collapse of a part of the road surface of the Hero Honda chowk flyover here in 2019, officials said on Wednesday.

Madhu Sudan Rao was arrested and let off on bail on Tuesday after he joined the probe, they added.

ITL had the responsibility to supervise the construction of the flyover and an underpass construction at the Hero Honda chowk.

Two employees of the company's engineering wing, Dinesh Nigam and Ravindra Yadav, were arrested in connection with the case on May 25. Another employee, Rakesh Kumar, was arrested on Sunday.

ITL was appointed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to oversee the construction work carried out by Valecha Engineering Limited.

On May 8, 2019, a section of the road surface on the flyover, which connects Manesar to Delhi, caved in. Following the incident, the movement of vehicles on the flyover was halted for three months.

On May 15, 2019, a three-member NHAI technical team visited the Hero Honda chowk flyover and examined the damaged surface. The team members had said they would probe the matter and suggest tests to check its structural integrity.

Local RTI activist Ramesh Kumar Yadav had filed a complaint at the Sector 37 police station and demanded strict action against the NHAI as well as the company that constructed the flyover.

An FIR was registered and police had taken samples of the damaged part of the road and sent those to a laboratory for examination. The laboratory report had revealed that sub-standard material was used in constructing a part of the flyover. Subsequently, a team from the IIT was called to repair the flyover. For about three months, a part of the flyover was dismantled and rebuilt.

During the investigation, it came to light that the officials of ITL had the task to check the quality of the material used by Valecha Engineering Limited in the construction work.

