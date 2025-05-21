Gurugram, May 21 (PTI) A man who duped more than 100 people through social media by posing as an Army officer has been arrested in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Two mobile phones used in the crime were recovered from his possession, they said.

According to the police, the accused, Palwal native Mubahid alias Wahid, lived as a tenant in Rajiv Nagar colony in Gurugram.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused creates Instagram IDs under different names and posts advertisements on Instagram.

When anybody posted advertisements on Facebook and Instagram to sell their motorcycle, he shared his number on the comment section, they said.

ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said, "After this, he claims to be the owner of the motorcycle, sometimes he claims to be an army officer saying that he has been posted at another place and he needs to sell his bike urgently.

"People get lured by him and he deceives them and talks about delivering the bike to them and he would transfer the money and cheat them. The accused said that he has committed over 100 such frauds.”

He added that the accused confessed to committing three similar frauds in Gurugram and we are questioning the accused.

