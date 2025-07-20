Gurugram, Jul 20 (PTI) Refusing to give Rs 20 to her drug addict son cost a 56-year-old woman in Gururgam her life after he hacked her to death with an axe in rage, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Jaisinghpur village of Nuh district on Saturday, they said.

After killing his mother, Jamshed slept in the same house the whole night, the police said, adding that the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

According to the police, last night Jamshed asked his mother Rajiya for Rs 20 and she refused to give him the money. Angered by this, he hacked his mother with an axe, resulting in her death on the spot.

Jamshed is a drug addict and has been consuming marijuana and opium for a long time, they said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered and the body was handed over to family after a post-mortem.

Rajiya's husband Mubarak had died just four months ago, the police said.

