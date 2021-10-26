Thrissur (Ker), Oct 26 (PTI) Chennas Narayanan Namboothiripad, the chief tantri (head priest) of the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple here, died at a hospital in this district, family sources said.

He was 71 and had been under treatment for post-COVID complications for some days, they said.

Born as the elder son of the Chennas Parameswaran Namboothiripad and Sridevi Antharjanam, Narayanan Namboothiripad had been the tantri of the ancient shrine since 2014.

He also served as the member of the temple administrative panel.

A post graduate in English language and literature, he also worked as an employee in a local bank.

Narayanan Namboothiripad is survived by wife Suchitra Antharjanam and a son.

State Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan condoled the demise.

