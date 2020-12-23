Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): One person was held after Rs 45 lakhs worth various brands of Gutka and other tobacco products including manufacturing and processing equipment were seized at Rangareddy district here.

On Tuesday evening, acting on specific information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone along with the Police Balapur raided on the illegal Gutka and other tobacco manufacturing unit located in Mallapur area under the limits of Balapur Police Station, apprehended the accused Mohd. Lateef Khan and seized the various brands of Gutka and other tobacco products along with its manufacturing & processing equipment all worth about Rs 45,00,000 from his possession.

The accused Mohammed Latheef Khan (35) auto driver by occupation, and resident of Balaji Nagar, Mallapur Village, Balapur Mandal, Rangareddy district is habitual in manufacturing and selling the banned Gutka and other tobacco products.

Earlier, he used to reside at Ganesh Chowk, Balapur. About three months ago he was arrested in similar offence vide Cr.No.513/2020 U/s188, 270, 273, 284 IPC & Sec 20(2) Cigarette & Others Tobacco Products (Prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commercial, production, supply and distribution) Act 2003 of Balapur PS. However, he did not change his attitude and continued this illegal activity so as to earn easy money.

Recently, he shifted his residence to Mallapur locality i.e., opposite Spring dales school, Balaji Nagar, Mallapur Village of Balapur Mandal, Ranga Reddy District and again started manufacturing the banned Gutka and other tobacco products along with the assistance of his associate Mohammed Younus.

According to their plan, both the accused purchased the required equipment and all other ingredients used for manufacturing the banned tobacco products and stored the same in the residence of Khan. They so far manufactured (18) brands of noxious Gutka and other tobacco products for selling the same to the needy customers including Kirana shops, pan shops and other needy tea stalls etc.

Both the accused persons are doing this business knowingly that the banned tobacco products are noxious and injurious to the health of the human being.

On receipt of credible information about the illegal activity of accused persons, on December 22 at evening hours, the Inspector of Police, Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone along with his staff and the Police of Balapur PS raided on the house of Khan and caught him in possession of the banned Gutka and other tobacco products along with the manufacturing, processing and packing unit. In this case, Younus is absconding. Further efforts are being continued to apprehend him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)