Palghar, Aug 14 (PTI) Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 11.41 lakh were seized from Charoti check post in Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav: In a Recrod Breaking Feat, Over 1.5 Crore Indians Recorded & Uploaded Videos Signing National Anthem.

Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said the seizure was made on Friday at around 1:30am from a tempo, the driver of which was arrested.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 PM Narendra Modi’s Speech: Know When & Where to Watch Live Streaming of Prime Minister’s Address To The Nation on August 15.

Kasa police is probing the case further, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)