New Delhi, August 14: India is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi to mark 75 years of an Independent India. People across the country highly await to watch and listen to Prime Minister's speech as a part of Independence Day celebrations every year. This year PM Narendra Modi would deliver his eight consecutive speech on the occasion and lead the country in the celebrations of the Independence Day. Independence Day 2021 Gallantry Awards: 6 Shaurya Chakra, 4 Bar to Sena Medal, 116 Sena Medal Conferred to Army Personnel, Check Full List.

Prime Minister will hoist the National Flag and address the nation tomorrow to mark the 75 years of Independence from the British rule. The country is already gripped with the sense of patriotism with the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which was launched by PM Narendra Modi in March this year. These celebrations for the same will continue till August 15, 2023. Scroll down to know when, where to watch PM Modi's live speech and the scheduled of I-Day celebrations. Happy Independence Day 2021 Wishes: Best Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Stickers, Facebook Status, Patriotic Quotes & HD Images To Share With Loved Ones.

Know When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech Live:

PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, August 15 around 7:30 am post the hoisting of the National Flag. The live telecast of Prime Minister's Independence Day speech can be watched on national broadcasters DD News, DD National, Lok Sabha TV andRajya Sabha TV.

The social media handles of Press Bureau of Information (PIB) will also run the live streaming of the speech and on its YouTube channel. PMO's official twitter handle as well as YouTube channel can also be viewed to catch the live streaming of Narendra Modi's address to the nation from the Red Fort.

Among the guest invited for the Independence Day celebration at the red fort include thirty-two Olympic winners, including Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalists Neeraj Chopra. 240 Olympians, support staff and Sports Authority of India and sports federation officials have also been invited to witness and participate in the Independence Day 2021 celebration at the Red Fort.

In a first, immediately after the hoisting of the National Flag, flower petals will be showered at Red Fort by two Mi 17 1V helicopters in Amrut Formation by the Indian Air Force. A separate block on the South side of the rampart has also been set-up to honour the corona warriors.

