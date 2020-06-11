India News | Gutkha Worth Rs 30 Lakhs Seized in Andhra's Guntur District

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Banned gutkha worth Rs 30 lakhs was seized by Piduguralla police while it was allegedly being transported from Gulbarga to Nellore.

"On Wednesday night, a lorry carrying Rs 30 lakh worth gutkha was seized. One person has been arrested. A case has been registered under the relevant Sections," K Prabhakar Rao, Inspector, Piduguralla Police Station told ANI over the phone.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

