PM Narendra Modi's Address on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce: PM Reiterates 'Self Reliant' India Vision; See Highlights of His Speech

New Delhi, June 11: PM Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural address on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce via video conferencing on Thursday. He reiterated his vision and the need for self-reliant India with the industry body. He also thanked ICC for their support and said that it is the time to take bold decisions and investments.

Referring to the economy hampered by the COVID-19 situation, PM Narendra Modi said "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India." Go 'Vocal for Local': PM Narendra Modi Appeals People to Endorse Local Products.

He further added that the time calls for bold decisions and not a conservative approach. "At this time we've to take the Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain," he added.

Need to Revive Historical Excellence in Bengal's Manufacturing Sector:

PM Modi said that there is a need to revive the historical excellence of Bengal's manufacturing sector. He said, "We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow". We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together."

Further elaborating, Modi spoke about Swami Vivekananda quote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. He mentioned that the path shown by Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for India in the post-COVID world.

