Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Ayudha puja, Saraswati puja and Vijayadashami.

Also Read | Credit Quality of India Inc Strengthens in April-September 2022, Says ICRA.

Extending his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu, he said "may Goddess Saraswati with her light of knowledge remove darkness of ignorance and bring prosperity and happiness to our people."

Also Read | PhonePe Moves Domicile From Singapore to India.

"May Goddess Durga, unite our people as a family and bestow us the strength to overcome all the hurdles and rise to our collective national destiny. I urge our people to celebrate these festivals with zest in the spirit of a family with mutual love and affection," the Governor said in his message.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)