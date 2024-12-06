Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has become the first airport in Northeast India to achieve Level 2 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, according to an official statement.

The airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

A spokesperson for Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) said, "This recognition from ACI is the result of teamwork and collaboration among various stakeholders, and we take great pride in this achievement. LGBIA is committed to continuously enhancing the passenger experience by implementing digital and technological innovations to ensure seamless travel through the airport. As we strive to further elevate the customer experience, passengers will benefit from improved service levels and a more comfortable travel environment."

According to the airport authorities' press release, the accreditation reflects LGBIA's efforts to incorporate passenger feedback and address concerns through its Customer Response Management System. The airport aims to offer an experience that embodies the spirit of "Gateway to Goodness" at every interaction point.

"By continuously enhancing services, the airport ensures a seamless journey for passengers," the press release stated.

It further added, "The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation is a comprehensive programme designed to help airports improve customer experience management. It sets a global benchmark for airports committed to delivering exceptional customer service."

In a prior statement, LGBI Airport reported handling over 1.74 lakh passengers between November 6 and 16, 2024. The airport successfully managed 1,202 flights during this period, ensuring smooth operations for passengers. On November 14, the airport recorded its highest passenger count of the year, with over 20,413 passengers passing through the terminal and 146 Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs). Its second-highest passenger movement occurred on November 10, with 20,016 passengers and 131 flight movements.

Notably, LGBI Airport achieved its highest-ever international passenger traffic in October, serving 7,651 passengers with 104 Aircraft Traffic Movements. On average, the airport handles approximately 17,500 passengers daily, with 127 Aircraft Traffic Movements.

The smooth facilitation of over 1.74 lakh travellers highlights the dedication and hard work of all airport stakeholders, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Customs, airline partners, and the LGBI Airport team.

This achievement is attributed to several ongoing and completed infrastructure enhancements and continuous improvements at Guwahati Airport. The airport's strategic expansion and improved connectivity have been pivotal in driving this positive momentum. As Guwahati continues to grow as a major economic hub in the Northeast, LGBI Airport is poised to serve as a vital gateway for both domestic and international travellers. (ANI)

