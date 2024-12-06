Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Several vehicles were damaged due to a fire broke out in the vehicle parking lot at Malakpet Metro Station of Hyderabad, Telangana earlier on Friday, officials informed.

One fire vehicle reached the spot and quickly controlled the blaze.

Also Read | Maternal Deaths in Karnataka: Toll Reaches 6, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Says 327 Cases Reported in 2024.

According to Malakpet fire officials, several bikes were damaged in the flames.

There were no casualties from the incident.

Also Read | Bhavnagar: Man Accused of Sex Assault Hides Mobile Phone in His Rectum in Gujarat Jail, Caught After X-Ray Examination.

Fire officials are still investigating the matter, to ascertain the cause of the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)