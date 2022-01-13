Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], January 13 (ANI): A train accident took place near Domohani town of West Bengal on Thursday evening.

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express (train no. 15633UP) derailed near Domohani in the state.

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

