Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah outlined a comprehensive roadmap on Thursday to tackle artificial floods, improve urban infrastructure, and enhance water management in Guwahati City.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister highlighted the Assam Government's systematic approach to resolving the city's drainage challenges, ensuring a sustainable and flood-resilient future.

"Desiltation work is already underway, and the first phase is targeted for completion by March to prevent the floods which generally occur during April," the Minister said.

He encouraged public feedback to ensure efficiency and accountability.

To maintain transparency and efficiency, the government has formed 21 Monitoring Committees under the DDMA Act, comprising department officials, ward representatives, and local citizens.

Minister Baruah announced that these committees would receive a Standard Operating Procedure to guide them in effective monitoring.

He also instructed them to closely observe contractors submitting unusually low bids to ensure quality execution.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to a scientific and systematic approach to flood control. The Town and Country Planning Department has undertaken technical studies, and the government is implementing advanced drainage solutions to channel city waters towards Silsaku Beel and eventually to the Brahmaputra River.

He further informed that major drains are being cleaned using super sucker machines, while smaller drains are being manually desilted by GMC, GMDA, and PWD under the committee supervision. Work is also in progress in the Khanapara region to prevent excess rainwater runoff from Meghalaya from impacting the city.

Satellite imagery will be used to monitor illegal structures affecting Guwahati's drainage system, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Minister Baruah reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring the city's natural water bodies. He announced ambitious plans to transform Silsaku Beel into a large water reservoir, ensuring long-term flood mitigation. Illegal constructions near Silsaku Beel will be demolished, and excavation work will begin soon.

To improve urban sanitation, the government will develop Borsola, Silsaku, and Boragaon as three major sewage treatment hubs. Work on the first phase, near Meghdoot Cinema Hall and Borsola, will commence soon, and a Rs 1,460 crore budget has been allocated for the initiative.

Additionally, a Boragaon Retention Tank will be constructed to direct excess water into the Brahmaputra through Deepor Beel. Further initiatives promoting ecological sustainability include the creation of open spaces and a Legacy Urban Forest in Boragaon.

Minister Baruah announced that the Guwahati Jal Board would gradually assume responsibility for the city's water supply from GMC, starting July 1, in several areas. He assured a smooth transition, with GMC covering initial fees for households shifting to the Jal Board before July.

He further informed that water supply will soon begin in Panbazar and Uzanbazar, and ration card holders will be eligible for free water connections.

"Narakasur Hill and Kamakhya areas will be included in future expansion plans," he added.

The Minister also stated, "To address frequent pipe bursts, IIT Guwahati recommended Surge Tanks, but implementation challenges persist. As a corrective measure, robotic surveys inside transmission pipes revealed welding degradation and leakages. Repair work is already in progress to ensure uninterrupted water supply."

The Minister also briefed that a PMAY-U clustered housing project for people living in Guwahati's hilly areas. He emphasized the importance of integrated urban planning, urging collaboration among Railway, OIL, NHAI, and other key stakeholders to address the city's infrastructure concerns holistically.

Calling for public participation, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stressed that the success of these projects depends on collective efforts, timely intervention, and community involvement. He reaffirmed the government's determination to make Guwahati a flood-resilient and well-planned city and sought the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the public and media, to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives. (ANI)

