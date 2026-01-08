Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the inaugural programme of the National Textiles Ministers' Conference 2026, organised by the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Government of Assam at Sonapur area, outskirts of Guwahati, on Thursday.

The two-day Conference will be held under the theme "India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation", bringing together Textile Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories across the nation.

The two-day Conference aims to provide a platform for deliberations on policy, investment, sustainability, exports, infrastructure development, and technological advancement in the textile sector.

It aligns with the Government's vision to position India as a global textile manufacturing hub by 2030, with a focus on boosting exports, generating employment, and driving inclusive growth, in line with the ethos of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi".

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries, will attend the inaugural session, which will also feature the opening of an Exhibition and Pavilion, showcasing India's textile strength, innovation, and rich heritage.

The Conference will feature sessions on key areas, including Infrastructure and Investment, Expanding India's Textile Exports, Raw Materials and Fibres, Technical Textiles and New-Age Fibres, and Preserving and Promoting Handlooms and Handicrafts.

Special focus will be placed on flagship initiatives, including the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, sustainability and environmental compliance, technical textiles, innovation, and integrated value-chain development.

Ministers and officials from States and Union Territories nationwide are expected to participate and share best practices, challenges, and policy recommendations to strengthen the textile value chain across regions and districts.

A conclave on "Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India" will also be held on January 8, with Textile Ministers from the North-Eastern States, Members of Parliament, and senior officials from the Centre and States participating.

The Conclave will focus on unlocking the potential of the North-East's silk, handloom, handicrafts, and bamboo-based textiles, with special emphasis on Eri, Muga and Mulberry silk, women-led enterprises, branding, and market access.

The National Textiles Ministers' Conference is expected to strengthen Centre-State collaboration and chart a clear roadmap for a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive textile sector. (ANI)

