India News | GVL Narasimha Rao Welcomes Andhra HC's Verdict on Re-instating Ramesh Kumar as SEC

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict on re-instating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

In a video message, he said, "The Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict reinstating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner can be described as a big blow to the state government. The state government should understand that decisions taken in haste will result in such setbacks."

"The YSRCP government should realise that if it feels it is supreme, then it will have to face such results. Similarly, Ramesh Kumar should also understand that he should act unbiased while delivering duties as SEC, without any affiliation to any political party," Rao said.

Speaking further, the BJP leader said, "There were allegations and suspicions that Ramesh Kumar was clearly pro-government, until the postponement of local body elections. He had never cared whenever we had given a complaint to him. Later, there were suspicions that he was working in favour of opposition TDP. In future, Ramesh Kumar should go beyond politics and comply with the constitutional values."

Ramesh Kumar resumed his duties as the Andhra Pradesh SEC on Friday soon after the High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

The division bench of the High Court headed by its Chief Justice JK Maheshwari cancelled the ordinance brought by the government, changing the rules of appointment of State Election Commissioner, stating that the state government has no power to do so. (ANI)

