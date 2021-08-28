New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Gyandev Beura on Saturday was appointed as the Chairman of the Other Backward Class (OBC) Department of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

The appointment was confirmed through a press release by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Gyandev Beura as the Chairman of OBC Department of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," says the release from AICC. (ANI)

