Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 28 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh will be the next Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam with effect from 1st February 2023.

Special DGP (Law & Order) of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh promoted and posted as Director General of Police (DGP) with effect from 1st February 2023 on superannuation of the current DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, as per the release.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces to Give Rs 1,000 A Month to Women Under ‘Ladli Bahna Yojana’.

The current DGP of Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta is a 1988 batch (41RR) IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He is the current Director General of Assam Police and had previously served as the special Director General of Border. He is set to retire at the end of this month.

He is a 1991- batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Sadhu Rapes Married Woman In Godhra On Pretext of Religious Ritual to Conceive Child.

The current Special DGP of Law and Order Gyanendra Pratap Singh took to Twitter after the announcement.

"With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)