Prayagraj (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) The Gyanvapi mosque management committee on Thursday moved the Allahabad High Court challenging a Varanasi court order that allowed Hindu prayers in a cellar of the mosque.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee counsel SFA Naqvi said they have requested an urgent hearing.

Also Read | Governance, Development and Performance Is Government's 'GDP' Mantra for Growth, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the committee to approach the High Court against the Varanasi district court's order on Wednesday.

The Varanasi court had ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: History Sheeter Bludgeoned to Death With Wooden Plank in Wagle Estate Area; Juvenile Detained, Two Suspects at Large.

The prayers will be conducted by a "pujari" nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and the petitioner who has claimed his grandfather offered puja at the cellar up to December 1993.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)