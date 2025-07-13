Bhubaneswar, Jul 13 (PTI) A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in a poultry farm in Odisha's Puri district, prompting the state government to launch emergency containment measures, including mass culling of over 6,700 birds, a senior official said on Sunday.

The state government resorted to mass culling of the birds after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed that samples collected from Bada Ankula village in Delanga block of the district tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus, he added.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

Over 6,700 birds were culled on Saturday and Sunday following standard operating procedure (SOP) lay down by the Centre, he said.

Sarat Kumar Behera, chief district veterinary officer (CDVO), Puri, informed that five rapid response teams (RRTs) along with health teams have been deployed in the area where bird flu cases were detected.

Also Read | Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

"We have completely restricted the movement of live birds in and out of the infected zone," he said.

After completing culling within a 1-km radius of the village, samples from another five villages have been collected to test for the virus, Behera said.

Sources said the village had witnessed unusual poultry deaths over the past week, but the outbreak was officially confirmed only after villagers raised concerns and officials collected samples on July 9.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik visited the bird flu infected area to take stock of containment measures taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)