New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over the hacking of the AIIMS server and said it raises "serious questions" about cyber security in the country.

AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of a new cyber security policy which he announced two years ago.

"It has been a week since the server of AIIMS was hacked. It raises serious questions about the cyber security of the country. In 2020, PM Modi had announced that the country will soon have a new cyber security policy. It's been two years and we're still waiting," Venugopal said on Twitter.

Services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi remained affected on the seventh consecutive day, official sources said.

It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected on November 23.

Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually as the server remained down, the sources said.

The Delhi Police, however, issued a statement, saying "no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities".

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

The official sources said internet services are blocked on computers at the hospital on the recommendations of the investigating agencies.

The AIIMS server has stored data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges. PTI SKC

